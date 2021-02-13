STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Vax may be less effective on obese people’ 

Health experts say that Covid vaccines may not be fully effective on people who are obese, a population at greater risk of contracting Covid-19.

Published: 13th February 2021 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

Covid 19 vaccination at BBMP head office in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

Covid 19 vaccination at BBMP head office in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health experts say that Covid vaccines may not be fully effective on people who are obese, a population at greater risk of contracting Covid-19. But more studies are needed to confirm the direct relation between obesity and vaccines, they add.Dr Swati Rajagopal, consultant, Infectious Diseases and Travel Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, said that obesity does affect the efficacy of vaccines, including the seasonal flu shots. “Obesity affects immune system responses and causes dysregulation.

The effects of vaccines in this category could be different. However, we will need more data to look at responses to Covid vaccines considering that different technologies are used to design vaccines. It would be interesting to see the response to mRNA vaccines like Moderna,” she added.Another doctor said, “When vaccines were given to people with flu or other diseases, they were not as effective in obese adults as they were on thinner people. However, we need to wait.”

In Karnataka, a 43-year-old from Ballari died after taking the vaccine. It was stated that the death was  due to myocardial infarction and that he was obese as well.Dr Ravindra Mehta, chief of pulmonology and critical care at Apollo Hospitals, Bengaluru, pointed out that it is important to carry out studies on sub-groups to identify if vaccines work or not among certain groups. “This is the time for people to try and see what Covid vaccine dosage is adequate or optimum for which sub-group. It is said obese people have many medical problems, but we still do not know the efficacy of vaccines on them,” he said.

Dr Sumit Talwar, HoD & Consultant, Bariatric Surgery, General Surgery, Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, said that vaccines can be beneficial to both obese and non-obese people. “The Pfizer vaccine trials were done among all groups and it had shown 95% efficacy. However, there is still a question mark on whether obese people need more doses or not. But they can take the vaccines,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID vaccine obesity
India Matters
The need for Ecology first, economy next
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)
Govt working on regulatory mechanism for OTTs: Javadekar
Rashmi Samant (Photo | Special arrangement)
Karnataka's Rashmi Samant elected president of Oxford Student Union
Image for representation (File Photo)
Nod for Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine trials touted as a game-changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp