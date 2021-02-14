Watch BRT forests come alive in this 3D docu film

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
This one is for those who want to see the pristine forests of Biligiri Rangaswamy Temple (BRT) Tiger Reserve, but cannot take the safari, or are just too used to the virtual life.

Honnammeti is one of the picturesque locations in BRT which used to attract many visitors for the sunset. But now it has been prohibited for conservation purposes. The area is now being shown in the 3

By Bosky Khanna
BENGALURU: This one is for those who want to see the pristine forests of Biligiri Rangaswamy Temple (BRT) Tiger Reserve, but cannot take the safari, or are just too used to the virtual life. The forests will come alive in a 3D documentary prepared by the Karnataka forest department.

The soft launch was done by Forests Minister Arvind Limbavali earlier this week, but the trials of the movie for the audience started on Saturday and the official release for all tourists will be on Monday. The 3D movie, showcasing forests, the landscape and heritage, is the first in the state and second in India after Arunachal Pradesh, where the Eagle Nest Wildlife Sanctuary is located. 

In the documentary by Ram Alluri, a Bengaluru-based naturalist, places where tourists are not allowed -- like the heritage Doddasampige tree, Jodikere shola patches and Honamatti shola patches -- will be featured along with waterfalls.

The 10-minute documentary will give tourists a real-time simulated experience as they sit on a revolving chair, with a headset, DCF Dr G Santoshkumar told The New Sunday Express. He said that visitors coming to BRT for a safari can opt to watch the movie as they wait their turn. 

There’s more: Part-2 of the series will feature animals too, and shooting is due to start in the monsoon.
Many parts of the reserve, which were earlier open to tourists for religious purposes, are now prohibited areas. Many are also not aware of the Soliga tribals who still visit forests for religious purposes. All these factoids are included in the documentary, with the sunrise in the evergreen patches and sunset on rocky terrains as the highlights. 

The movie was shot by Alluri and forest guard Ayyaz in just 50 days, using drones and stand 3D cameras. The movie was shot with CSR funding and now, heads of other tiger reserves are also making their way to BRT to watch it and create similar ones on their reserves.

