An overview of the ‘Inside’ world

BENGALURU: Sequels are always tricky in the videogame world. Spiritual or actual, they invariably have an unfair mountain to climb — not only do they have to fill the shoes of their presumably well-liked predecessor, they also have to stand on their own two feet and be their own games. Every now and then, though, you get something mythical — the perfect sequel, the one that celebrates what made the original great but then just turns everything up a notch.

Today, we’re taking a look at an example of such a game — Inside. Inside puts you in the shoes of a young boy, fleeing through the woods at night from...something. Its predecessor Limbo began in much the same way, albeit in a much more dreamlike environment — where Limbo lulled you into a false sense of something approaching security, there’s a pounding intensity to Inside’s first few minutes that never really lets up over the course of the game.

That little boy is woefully unprepared to deal with the hazards and enemies the game throws at you, but that just makes it all the more cathartic when you finally make it through. There is so much I want to tell you about this game, so many moments which genuinely made my jaw drop, but this is a game to be experienced with as little foreknowledge as possible.

Visually, Inside is simply stunning. It manages to blend 2D puzzle gameplay with 3D environments and backgrounds in an astonishingly effective and good-looking way. Despite the detail of your surroundings and the number of things around, it’s almost always obvious what you can and cannot interact with; that’s just good design, and there’s no substitute for that. There’s a thin line between conveying as much information as the player needs while still being aesthetically satisfying, and Inside walks it with aplomb.



Given that I don’t want to spoil anything about Inside, I’m going to shift focus now and talk about Limbo for a minute. Limbo is, to this day, a game I absolutely adore and is still a game you should play if you haven’t already; but Inside feels like the game Limbo wants to be when it grows up. That sounds patronising, but it isn’t meant to be — Inside is just more polished, more refined and managed to do a spectacular amount with not very much at all.

Limbo released in 2010 and Inside in 2016, and it genuinely feels like Playdead spent those six years just figuring out how to catch that lightning in a bottle again...bu t better. I did sort of spoil my conclusion in the opening paragraph but — if it wasn’t abundantly clear already — Inside is something special. I played quite a few wonderful indie games in 2020 — Hades, Subnautica and the phenomenal Outer Wilds - and that’s what put me in the mood to revisit older gems like Inside. Five years down the line, and it’s still as wonderful an experience as it’s ever been.

What’s New?

Control: Ultimate Edition

It still feels like we’re in a transitional period to the age of the PS5/Xbox Series X, but remasters of recent AAA games are helping to bridge that gap. First up is Control: Ultimate Edition, which takes one of 2019’s best games and reportedly wrings every ounce of graphical power out of the PS5, making it arguably the best way to experience this great game.

Nioh: Remastered Edition

In a two-for-one deal, remastered editions of Nioh and last year’s Nioh 2 are also available on Windows and PlayStation 5. Increased performance levels make a palpable difference to the flow of this Souls-like samurai combat game, and really up the immersiveness.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

I’ve been playing Valhalla for what seems like ages now, and I’m severely conflicted. It is bigger, brasher and certainly a beautiful game, but something about it feels a little hollow. I’ll certainly be discussing this one in more detail soon, assuming I ever finish it!

