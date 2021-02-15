STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Japan jubilations

All things synonymous with Japan— chanoyu, samurai and anime— will come alive at Japan Habba, being held virtually over two weekends this month

Published: 15th February 2021 12:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Over 50 artistes will participate in the 17th edition of Japan Habba, which is an attempt to strengthen Indo-Japanese ties

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Amizuhiki workshop (craft session), a Japanese language learning workshop, draping a kimono... This year’s Japan Habba retains the same flavour as previous years even though it take a virtual route. Samurais, anime characters, tea ceremonies, all of which are synonymous with Japan will come alive at the habba, the 17th edition of which will take place over two weekends – Feb. 20-21 and Feb. 27-28.The annual habba which has played a key role in bridging the gap in exchanging of cultures, has over 50 artistes from Japan and India joining in.

The first weekend will have educational quizzes, contests, a tech fair, etc, while cultural events like cookery workshops, and photography sessions are slotted for the second weekend. The event will have nine contests this year with cash prizes of over Rs 5,000. Some of the main contests are a quiz on Japan and anime, art and photography competitions with the theme of Hikari and Japan in India, and India in Japan, Japanese language reading contests for students learning Japanese and a Karaoke singing contest. 

According to the organisers, this virtual route has led to experimenting with many opportunities like learning the language. Srividhya A, chairperson of the Japan Habba organising committee, says one of the attractions of the event is the Mizuhiki workshop. “They are beautiful, coloured cords used to tie gifts and letters for auspicious events such as weddings and decoration purposes. In Japanese culture, the amount you put in an envelope doesn’t matter as much as the presentation. The workshop gives you a peek into their culture and lifestyle,” says Srividhya about the workshop for which seats are filling fast.

If you have a flair for language, then here is your chance to say more just sayonara. Owing to the pandemic, travel plans have taken a huge hit, but once borders open, Japan could be a top travel choice. “When people think of Japan, they don’t go beyond Tokyo, but there is a place called Shimane from Honshu region which is extremely beautiful and culturally rich. This is one of the places we will be discussing during the tourism workshop,” says Srividhya.  The Japan Habba is happening on Feb 20-21 and Feb 27-28. Details: japanhabba.org/

In Store
Mizuhiki worshop 

Origami and Pepakura sessions

Washoku (traditional Japanese cuisine) cooking lessons 

Basic Japanese class 

Tech Fair 

Tourism showcase about lesser known, but beautiful places to visit in Japan

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Rescue work continues at Tapovan, 25 people still missing
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp