Japan jubilations

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amizuhiki workshop (craft session), a Japanese language learning workshop, draping a kimono... This year’s Japan Habba retains the same flavour as previous years even though it take a virtual route. Samurais, anime characters, tea ceremonies, all of which are synonymous with Japan will come alive at the habba, the 17th edition of which will take place over two weekends – Feb. 20-21 and Feb. 27-28.The annual habba which has played a key role in bridging the gap in exchanging of cultures, has over 50 artistes from Japan and India joining in.

The first weekend will have educational quizzes, contests, a tech fair, etc, while cultural events like cookery workshops, and photography sessions are slotted for the second weekend. The event will have nine contests this year with cash prizes of over Rs 5,000. Some of the main contests are a quiz on Japan and anime, art and photography competitions with the theme of Hikari and Japan in India, and India in Japan, Japanese language reading contests for students learning Japanese and a Karaoke singing contest.

According to the organisers, this virtual route has led to experimenting with many opportunities like learning the language. Srividhya A, chairperson of the Japan Habba organising committee, says one of the attractions of the event is the Mizuhiki workshop. “They are beautiful, coloured cords used to tie gifts and letters for auspicious events such as weddings and decoration purposes. In Japanese culture, the amount you put in an envelope doesn’t matter as much as the presentation. The workshop gives you a peek into their culture and lifestyle,” says Srividhya about the workshop for which seats are filling fast.

If you have a flair for language, then here is your chance to say more just sayonara. Owing to the pandemic, travel plans have taken a huge hit, but once borders open, Japan could be a top travel choice. “When people think of Japan, they don’t go beyond Tokyo, but there is a place called Shimane from Honshu region which is extremely beautiful and culturally rich. This is one of the places we will be discussing during the tourism workshop,” says Srividhya. The Japan Habba is happening on Feb 20-21 and Feb 27-28. Details: japanhabba.org/

In Store

Mizuhiki worshop

Origami and Pepakura sessions

Washoku (traditional Japanese cuisine) cooking lessons

Basic Japanese class

Tech Fair

Tourism showcase about lesser known, but beautiful places to visit in Japan