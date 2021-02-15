STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Students rally, MLA tweets in support

Meanwhile, Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy (Congress) tweeted, exhorting students to speak up

Activist Disha Ravi sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday.

Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A group of students on Sunday evening protested peacefully against the seemingly arbitrary detention and arrest of 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi from Soladevanahalli in Bengaluru by the Delhi Police cyber cell, for allegedly being a key co-conspirator in inciting the Republic Day violence in New Delhi during the farmers’ protest.

The students went to Jayanagar police station and presented saplings to the police, demanding the release of Disha, who was taken to Delhi and produced before court, which remanded her in five-day police custody.

Meanwhile, Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy (Congress) tweeted, exhorting students to speak up: “Students and activists peacefully protested today at the police station. Students, it’s time to speak up at least now! Terrorists are free & activists are in jail? This is the promised #Achhedin, dear youth!”

Noted senior advocate Rebecca Mammen John tweeted:
“Deeply disappointed by the conduct of the Duty Magistrate, Patiala House court, who remanded a young woman to five days police custody... If the accused was not being represented by counsel at the time of the hearing, the magistrate should have waited till her counsel arrived or in the alternate, provided her with legal aid. Were the case diaries and arrest memo examined? 
Did the magistrate ask the special cell why she was being produced directly from Bangalore without a transit remand from Bangalore courts? All in all, shocking abdication of judicial duties.”
 

