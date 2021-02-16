Attention, please

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A Mumbai-based theatre production has been trying to shine a spotlight on Attention Deficit Disorder through the eyes of its 9-year-old protagonist

Published: 16th February 2021 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 06:18 AM

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: When you hear the title of this play by Mumbai-based theatre production group Akavarious Production, you might think it has something to do with the solar system. But What Planet Are You On?, which was staged on Feb. 14 at Ranga Shankara, looked into the Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) from a child’s perspective. The play narrates the story of nine-year-old Homi, with ADD, who is unable to concentrate in class. It captures his journey in finding out about this condition and the help he takes from various people to deal with it. Explaining the title, director, Akarsh Khurana says it comes from the phrase teachers usually use for students who don’t concentrate.

Since the topic is sensitive and aimed at those aged nine and above, Khurana was careful to not make the play too preachy. “For example, even when the character Homi is diagnosed with the condition for the first time, his first reaction is wondering if he is going to die. So children should have more awareness about it than be scared of it,” explains Khurana. Though the play has completed 25 shows, he feels the topic is still relevant. “People are now open to talking about children’s mental health.

When I was in school, you would hardly know about conditions like this,” says Khurana, who is also the director of Netflix hit series Mismatched. His wife, who is a psychologist, also helped him understand the topic better. It was she who told him about French psychiatrist Pierre Pichot, who has published a lot of papers on ADD. 

Khurana, who has made various children’s plays, says children’s theatre has also evolved for these kind of topics. “Today we have a children’s theatre with a wide audience for itself. So much so that in Mumbai, Prithvi Theatre has already lined up a children’s theatre festival for this summer and even Ranga Shankara has similar initiatives. This also gives us a chance to experiment with various topics,” says Khurana, adding that they have already done around nine children’s plays, including adaptations of works by writers such as Ruskin Bond and Enid Blyton.

