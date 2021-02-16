CBI arrests ED staffer, one other in graft case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested D Chennakeshavulu, a multi-tasking staffer, working with the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bengaluru, and Veeresh, a private person, in an alleged bribery case, said a CBI spokesperson.

“The CBI had registered a case against the accused and unknown others on a complaint. It was alleged that Chennakeshavulu had approached the complainant at a hotel in Bengaluru and introduced himself as an ED officer and told him that he needed to search his house in the light of several complaints against him,” stated the CBI.

“The accused carried out a search at the complainant’s house and demanded Rs 2 crore to close the complaints against him. The complainant allegedly delivered an amount of Rs 6 lakh to Veeresh as instructed by Chennakeshavulu.

The complainant received another call the next day and was instructed to hand over the remaining money to a person who would be waiting for him at the designated place. The complainant met the person and insisted that Chennakeshavulu should settle the matter,” the spokesperson added. The CBI conducted searches at the premises of Chennakeshavulu and Veeresh, and subsequently arrested them. The duo was remanded in five days police custody, added the spokesperson.