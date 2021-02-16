STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Deputy CM seeks bigger grant for education 

Narayan said an appeal was given to CM Yediyurappa to sanction filling of existing posts, and also sanction 8,000 new posts.

Published: 16th February 2021 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM Dr Ashwath Narayan holds a meeting with officials of Bangalore North University regarding land issues. (Photo | Express)

Deputy CM Dr Ashwath Narayan holds a meeting with officials of Bangalore North University regarding land issues. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Requesting Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to allocate 3.5 per cent of the total budget for education, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Monday said the department had received a smaller grant for the ongoing academic year. He was speaking after reviewing the higher education progress report.

Narayan said the budget allocation for 2020-21 was Rs 4,687 crore, of which 88 per cent (Rs 3,998 crore) went towards payment of salaries alone. The remaining 12 per cent (Rs 595 crore) was used for developmental works, he added. “Hence, we have asked the CM for a higher grant.”

Narayan, who is also higher education minister, said in keeping with the objectives of quality learning, teaching and research of the National Education Policy, qualitative degree colleges will be established in all 28 assembly constituencies in Bengaluru.

“Bengaluru is growing exponentially, and its population has touched 1.5 crore. To effectively provide quality education, there is a need to establish a college in each constituency,” he said.  Prior to the meeting, the DyCM spoke to Bengaluru Urban DC Manjunath, and sought available land in Bengaluru to establish qualitative colleges. A meeting of MLAs will be called soon in Bengaluru, and land requirements discussed with them, he added. 

Narayan said an appeal was given to CM Yediyurappa to sanction filling of existing posts, and also sanction 8,000 new posts. He appealed to Yediyurappa for appointments to meet a shortage of teaching staff for degree colleges in the state. 

Narayan said that 172 acres had been earmarked in Jangamakote, which falls under Sidlaghatta taluk of Chikkaballapura district, to Bengaluru North University. Of these, 57 acres have been handed over, 62 acres are in government possession and will be transferred after technical issues are rectified, and 53 acres are with private individuals.

They have demanded alternative sites, and Narayan said the process will be taken up immediately.  Jangammakote will be made a knowledge city, especially as it is close to KIAL. A state-of-the-art campus will also be established, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashwath Narayan
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Senior citizens collecting their bus pass at Pallavan depot in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp