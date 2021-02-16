Mount Carmel College alumni condemn Disha Ravi's arrest, starts online campaign

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Post the arrest of Mount Carmel College graduate Disha Ravi, the alumni came out in support for her by starting an online signature campaign. They condemned her arrest by the Delhi Police.

"The blatant targeting of a young woman citizen expressing her support with the nation’s protesting farmers is horrifying and completely unacceptable. We demand that the Delhi Police release her and the Bangalore police and Karnataka government act to protect the constitutional rights of a woman resident of the state of Karnataka," they wrote in the letter of support.

The alumni said that as of 9 pm, 560 people signed the letter.

"Ms. Ravi is one of the best among us, fulfilling her duties as a citizen of India, and indeed of the world, through her activism in the field of climate change. As co-founder of Fridays for Future in India, she has coordinated with climate activists across the world to get politicians and corporations to act and undertake measures to prevent the world from getting worse," the letter reads.

The alumni stated that the arrest was a way to browbeat young articulate women into silent submission. Apart from them, activists of the National Students' Union of India, the student's wing of the Congress, staged a demonstration in Disha's support.

All India Mahila Samskrutika Sanghatane also released a statement strongly condemning her arrest. The Delhi Commission for Women sent a notice to the Delhi Police on the arrest and sought a report on issues like why she was not provided a lawyer of her choice when produced before a court here.