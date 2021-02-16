Mythology, movements and more

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Small groups, intimate gatherings and a limited audience... These have been buzzwords through the last one year after the pandemic created havoc, forcing event organisers to choose the virtual route. Nritarutya, a city-based dance company, is putting together an intimate dance gathering on Feb. 20 and 21, called Maaya: Culture Studio – Intimate Gatherings.

Choreographed by the founders of the company, Mayuri Upadhaya and Madhuri Upadhaya, the concept revolves around the mystic way illusion works. This has been translated in the form of a dance. “For example, the concept of ardhanarishvara – half man and half woman – has evolved into half human and half of any other species. It stills bring a balance in the world without creating a void in the atmosphere. We tried to show these possibilities or questions in the form of dance,” explains Mayuri, adding that the choreography was inspired by various mythical creatures, avatars and vahanas in Indian mythology.

Known for coming up with dance concepts that have deeper meaning than what one sees, Mayuri’s dance concepts are often known to be thought provoking. She considers “observing the world” as her biggest inspiration. “I think everyone evolves in life, but as an artiste, you should ponder on such subjects,” says Mayuri.

This is the first time that they are allowing audience into the studio. Mayuri calls it a big change in perspective for her. “This has been a space for my students and dancers but this is the first time we are allowing the audience into our sanctum sanctorum. For music, you need to step back to feel it, while for a dance piece, you need to come close to understand it,” says Mayuri, adding that people are going to be welcomed with a lot of warmth.

While these small gatherings could be the need of the hour, Mayuri says the concept is not new. Started off to test the waters, the limited 25 seats are filling fast and the dancer-choreographer is overwhelmed with the response and is planning to do another soon. Maaya: Culture Studio - Intimate Gatherings will be held at Nritarutya, Jayanagar, on Feb. 20 and 21