Skeleton found in drain near Kamakshipalya police station

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Labourers carrying out repair works in a drain near Kamakshipalya Traffic Police station on Monday afternoon froze when they stumbled upon a skeleton.

“Around 3pm, workers removed the slabs covering the drain and found the skeleton. They alerted police, who rushed to the spot and conducted a mahazar,” a police officer said.

The skeleton was recovered and sent to the forensic medicine department of Victoria Hospital. “A preliminary probe revealed that the slabs were replaced on the drain about four years ago, and were not removed since then. It is suspected that the body, which might have fallen, or was thrown in an open drain, got stuck here,” police said, adding that it was too early to arrive at a conclusion whether it is a case of murder, suicide or accidental death.

DCP (West) Sanjeev Patil said police have sent alerts to all police stations to establish the identity of the body.

“We have sought information about missing persons in the past four years. We will have to go through the list of missing persons to find whether any one of them matches the skeleton. We will conduct a DNA test on the skeleton, which looks like that of a male. We have also collected samples of the dirt around and on the body, for a thorough forensic examination,” he added. A case was registered in Vijayanagar police station.