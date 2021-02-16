Souvenirs and stories 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: What if your holiday doesn’t end once you’re back from the trip? Thanks to products made by this city-based artist, you can now capture travel memories in different nooks and corners of your home. Meet Archana Pereira, the founder of Ink Trails, an online venture that retails various products – like home décor and stationery – inspired by travel memories. The latest of Pereira’s creations features Hampi, with limited edition art prints, coasters and notebooks.

While the iconic stone chariot is the first landmark one thinks of when it comes to Hampi, Pereira’s works feature the Virupaksha Temple instead. “I wanted to begin with this because the pathway is stunning,” says Pereira, adding, “There’s more to come in the series. That will feature the chariot.”

All the works done by her – heritage structures and cafes of Mumbai, popular spots in Bengaluru, map and art prints of Kerala – are inspired by Pereira’s own travels. “All the places I’ve featured are those I’ve been to, connected with and understood their stories better. I hope this sense of nostalgia helps others relive their memories,” she says.

The former architect turned to art full time in 2015 and hasn’t looked back since then. It was around the same time that she launched Ink Trails, a website where all her creations are now available. The limited edition Hampi creations are an off-shoot from a larger project, one that Pereira has termed 100 Days of Incredible India. The series features 100 illustrations which take a person through the diversity of the country. “I began by choosing UNESCO World Heritage sites in India and that’s how Hampi made it on the list,” says the 31-year-old.

A love for her current city of residence also runs deep in her work, as made clear by another series she calls Bangalore Diaries. This one includes old structures, iconic cafes, popular hangout spots and more. “There’s Vidhan Soudha, Koshy’s, Airlines, Commercial Street, the State Central Library and Hole in the Wall cafe. It’s a mix of landmarks all Bengalureans are proud of and some personal favourites,” she says, adding that it takes her a week to work on each artwork with pen and ink, before converting them into various products.

Besides notebooks, postcards and magnets, her website also features jigsaw puzzles on Victoria Terminus, Fort Kochi and Rhythm House in Mumbai. The products are available at inktrails.in and cost between `100 and `2,500.