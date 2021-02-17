Gaga over golgappas

Hriday Ranjan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The unorganised sector of maids, hawkers and daily wage workers was among the worst hit during the pandemic. But forgotten among them is the plight of street food vendors – a field that is highly dependent on crowds and their curiosity. Not enough is written about India’s unique street food culture. Indian street food is a microcosm of food cultures and histories, served in tasty, affordable portions. Idlis from south India, parathas from up north, momos from the north-east and tandoori representing India’s Mughal history. While having street food, you’re essentially surfing through India’s wide array of food cultures.

It’s not hard to pick my favourite Indian street food variety. There are jalebis – sinfully syrupy circles of joy served hot. Or the ubiquitous chaat – unique to every place and its ingredients. But my greater weakness, the street food I would want to have on my deathbed – is the pani puri.

It’s hard not to pick the pani puri. It is customisable – potato, chanaa, grams, and anything else that the public demands. Unlike other delicacies, there is no time to stand and savour the flavours. By the time the juices are flowing down your throat, there’s another one waiting to rush into your mouth. There is no civilised way to have pani puri – no spoons, forks, or chopsticks. The only way is by using one’s opposable thumb – the one hack that made us intelligent primates.

I make it a point to have pani puri in every city or town I visit. Whether it is the sweet and spicy chutneys served with boondi in Mumbai. Or Kolkata, where the mish-mash of art and culture is represented by mashed potatoes. Or in Bangalore, where carrots and onions are provided irrespective of inflation. I have had pani puri stuffed with potatoes, chanaa, grams and sprouts. I have had chutneys made of mint, tamarind, rasam, and even vodka! The pani puri is street food in the truest sense – it is handmade, served by hand, and can only be eaten using one’s hands.

The pandemic wreaked havoc for street food vendors. Since they operate on a small scale, daily working capital is crucial to their operations. Operating mostly from stalls, they do not qualify to sell their food through online food-delivery apps. When health, hygiene and immunity came under scrutiny, street food vendors had no option but to wind up shop and stare at a bleak future. Since most vendors are migrants from north India, the pani puri stalls near my house vanished after March 2020.

So, imagine my joy when I found my friendly neighbourhood pani puri seller back at his spot. A once bustling space was now deserted. When I walked up to him, I could see familiarity mixed with relief on his face. He was wearing gloves, and the entire stall was sanitised. As he mixed his ingredients, he looked over at me tentatively, perhaps worried that he didn’t live up to my imaginary standards of hygiene. The frills – onion, carrots, groundnuts – had all suffered from cost-cutting. I had my share of pani puri and just as I reached into my pocket, he pointed to a scanner in front of him. I took out my phone and transferred twenty rupees to his account.

But as I was about to leave, he handed me the dry, extra pani-puri that you always get for free. As it imploded in my mouth and the flavours stormed out in celebration, I walked back home with a satisfied smile. While some things might never be the same for street food hawkers, other things remain exactly the same!