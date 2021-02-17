STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Genome sequencing to be done for Covid+ve people from Kerala in Bengaluru

Asymptomatic patients need to be under home isolation for 17 days; RWAs told to be alert after 103 test Covid positive in city apartment  

Published: 17th February 2021 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab samples from a man in Bengaluru | FILE

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the wake of rising Covid-positive cases in Bengaluru and the formation of new clusters, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagra Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad on Tuesday said samples of all Covid-positive individuals coming from Kerala are being sent to Nimhans for genome sequencing. “The next course of action will be decided based on reports from Nimhans. Also, if people coming from Kerala are unable to get a test report, they should stay in home isolation and inform BBMP. They can step out after obtaining a negative report,” he said. 

He appealed to the resident welfare associations (RWAs) to be alert and inform BBMP of any resident showing Covid-like symptoms. Speaking about the apartment complex in Bommanahalli zone where many people tested positive on Monday, he said, of the 1,052, at least 103 people have tested positive. Prasad added that 93 of them are above the age of 60. 

“With the rise in cases, RWAs and apartment complexes should not hold events in closed spaces anymore. Open door activities are encouraged, in which social distancing should be maintained. Those above 60 years and below 10 should refrain from attending public events. Symptomatic patients with comorbidities will be admitted to government hospitals for free treatment. Asymptomatic patients need to be under home isolation and quarantine for 17 days,” he said.

The commissioner informed that all Covid protocols are back in effect, where primary and secondary contacts will be traced. “They must undergo tests and stay in home isolation till their reports come back negative. RWAs should be watchdogs for BBMP and help us identify cases and keep us informed.” he added.

With the formation of two clusters recently, residents at the RWA meeting with BBMP commissioner, expressed their apprehensions. They demanded that volunteer groups be activated again and given proper badges so that they can take action against violators. They also expressed their fear and questioned whether it was the second wave or cases of the new strain are on the rise. 

TAGS
genome sequencing bengaluru Kerala COVID 19
