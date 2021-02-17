Kamal Pant directs action against beggars

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant has issued a memo directing officers to initiate action against beggars and others at traffic signals. In the memo issued on Monday, Pant stated that beggars seeking alms were obstructing free movement of vehicles at traffic signals.

He called for a drive to be conducted jointly by traffic and law & order police, and an officer of ACP rank be made the nodal officer, while jurisdictional DCPs should monitor it. It is left to the discretion of the DCPs on the nature of action to be initiated against those caught begging at signals, the memo read.

Ksrtc Managing Director bags award

Shivayogi C Kalasad, IAS, Managing Director of KSRTC was conferred with the ‘CEO with HR Orientation’ award during the 29th edition of the World HRD Congress & Awards on Tuesday. The award was given based on business-related HR sensitivity, communication effectiveness, innovations and change in management within and towards employees during the Covid pandemic.