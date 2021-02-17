Private schools hope govt permits grades 1-5 too

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Private schools in the state have welcomed the education minister’s decision to restart classes 6 to 8 and are hopeful that the government will also permit reopening of classes 1 to 5.“Though the Education Ministry has allowed schools to open, our management is reviewing the decision and we will take a final call on this within a week,” said Rashmi Singh, Principal, EuroSchool Chimney Hills.Mansoor Ali Khan, General Secretary, Management of Independent CBSE Schools’ Association, said that the government is yet to issue SOPs.

Meanwhile, P T Joseph, senior vice-president of the Independent Schools’ Federation of India (an association of managements and principals of CBSE and ICSE private schools across the country), said that schools want to retain a strength of less than 20 students per class.Shashi Kumar, general secretary of Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, expressed disappointment over the government not yet deciding on the reopening of classes 1 to 5.

Encouraged by the government’s decision today to reopen class 8 in Bengaluru limits, Shweta Sastri, Managing Director, Canadian International School, said, “As our students are returning to campus, we are reminded how important those in-person learning experiences are for students and teachers. We look forward to their next decision for the remaining grades to reopen in the near future.”“Now with the successful start of older classes, it’s time for young ones to return to school too,” said Kavita Gupta Sabharwal, Founder and Head of School, Neev Academy.