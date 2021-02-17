STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Private schools hope govt permits grades 1-5 too

Private schools in the state have welcomed the education minister’s decision to restart classes 6 to 8 and are hopeful that the government will also permit reopening of classes 1 to 5.

Published: 17th February 2021 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Children in schools wearing masks. (File Photo | EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Private schools in the state have welcomed the education minister’s decision to restart classes 6 to 8 and are hopeful that the government will also permit reopening of classes 1 to 5.“Though the Education Ministry has allowed schools to open, our management is reviewing the decision and we will take a final call on this within a week,” said Rashmi Singh, Principal, EuroSchool Chimney Hills.Mansoor Ali Khan, General Secretary, Management of Independent CBSE Schools’ Association, said that the government is yet to issue SOPs.

Meanwhile, P T Joseph, senior vice-president of the Independent Schools’ Federation of India (an association of managements and principals of CBSE and ICSE private schools across the country), said that schools want to retain a strength of less than 20 students per class.Shashi Kumar, general secretary of Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, expressed disappointment over the government not yet deciding on the reopening of classes 1 to 5.

Encouraged by the government’s decision today to reopen class 8 in Bengaluru limits, Shweta Sastri, Managing Director, Canadian International School, said, “As our students are returning to campus, we are reminded how important those in-person learning experiences are for students and teachers. We look forward to their next decision for the remaining grades to reopen in the near future.”“Now with the successful start of older classes, it’s time for young ones to return to school too,”  said Kavita Gupta Sabharwal, Founder and Head of School, Neev Academy. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Private schools
India Matters
Health worker collects the swab sample of a person for Covid testing .(File Photo | EPS)
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AP)
Amazon manufacturing unit to come up in Chennai
IBM CEO Arvind Krishna (File photo| ANI)
Remote working model presents huge opportunities to tap Indian talent: IBM CEO
Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta joins Bharatiya Janata Party, in Kolkata (Photo | ANI)
Bengal polls: Actor Yash Dasgupta, six others from Tollywood join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp