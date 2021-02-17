By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Jindan hasn’t slept for two nights now, waiting by the sickbed of Maharaja Ranjit Singh along with his other wives. They’ve recited the Guru Granth Sahib until their throats are raw. Birth and death are subject to the command of the Lord’s Will. He who believes in the Name becomes victorious. They’ve given away their finest Kashmiri shawls, jewels, cows, horses, elephants, sacks of gold coins. Jindan doesn’t own as much as the other queens.

She came to her marriage empty-handed and has never cared to cajole gifts from her husband. But she, too, has gifted a triple-stranded gold necklace to the Jagannath temple hoping for the recovery of the Sarkar, as his people lovingly call him.She kneels on the marble floor, grateful for the stone’s coolness, and rests her head against the carved gold bedpost.

As the maharaja’s youngest wife, and his favourite, she’s allowed certain liberties. The other women sit straight-spined, palms joined stiffly. Some of them send her cutting glances from under their veils. She doesn’t care. It’s stuffy in this room with too much whispering, too many people-Hindustani vaids, European physicians, the senior courtiers, servants, priests, punkha pullers-and of course the wives, covered from head to foot as custom dictates.

Above her head, the canopy bears down, a solid sheet of beaten gold. It oppresses her. Surely it oppresses the maharaja, too. He’d prefer to lie on the roof, she knows, in sight of the stars, as was his pleasure on summer nights. He’d breathe better there in the open with the city which he conquered and made his own stretching out beneath him.

The intricate, beloved tapestry of Lahore, city of myth, fashioned from the wilderness before time began by Lav, son of Ram.But to whom can she say this? Who will listen to her? The power she possessed even a few days ago, as the Sarkar’s favourite queen, has faded.In a corner of the chamber, the chief minister, Wazir Dhian Singh, his thin, sharp face chiselled from granite, stands still and stern though he must be as exhausted as they. More so, because he has been going back and forth every hour, informing the nobles waiting in the Diwan-i-Khas of the latest developments, reminding Kanwar Kharak Singh to stay close by so he can get to the chamber right away if the king calls for his eldest son and heir.

Making sure the army is kept in readiness, just in case the British decide this is a good moment to cross the Sutlej River. In the city they whisper that were it not for Dhian Singh, the day the Sarkar dies the kingdom would shatter like a mud pot dropped by a careless housewife. Dhian watches the doctors with keen suspicion as theyadminister medicines and poultices. Where his master is concerned, he trusts no one. When Ranjit Singh mumbles, he’s the one who interprets the sounds rightly and strides forward with a lota of water.

He holds the gold pot to the maharaja’s lips, raising his head as tenderly as a mother. The maharaja takes a slow sip and whispers something. Dhian’s eyes widen and, for a moment, dart towards Jindan. He looks troubled, but he touches the maharaja’s hand to his forehead, a gesture of fealty. What is he agreeing to?(Excerpted from The Last Queen by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, with permission from HarperCollins)