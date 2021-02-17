STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Worker held for stealing gold worth Rs 4.58 crore

A 19-year-old youth, who had allegedly taken away gold ingots worth Rs 4.58 crore from a gold refinery where he worked, has been arrested by the Wilson Garden police.

Published: 17th February 2021

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old youth, who had allegedly taken away gold ingots worth Rs 4.58 crore from a gold refinery where he worked, has been arrested by the Wilson Garden police. The accused is Swapneel Ghadge of Sholapur in Maharashtra. Police said the complainant Siddeshwar Hariba Shinde runs Sanskar Refinery Enterprises on Kempanna Lane in Nagrathpet. The firm refines old gold jewellery and converts it into ingots.

On January 29, about 12.7 kg of gold was refined into ingots and the complainant went to a relative’s house in RT Street with his workers, including Ghadge, and kept the ingots there the same night.“The next day, Ghadge went to the house and took the ingots from them, saying the owner had come. He took them to the shop and escaped.

A complaint was filed on February 1 by the owner. A special team was formed and the accused was arrested from his house in Maharashtra within eight hours. Gold ingots weighing over 11.205 kg worth Rs 4,58,89,460 was also recovered,” police said.

Had worked in a gold refinery
The accused has studied till Class 12 and was working at a gold refinery in Hyderabad. “Due to the pandemic, he had returned to his hometown. He had come to Bengaluru in search of a job, police said

