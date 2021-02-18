8K lecturers to be hired

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is a need to recruit 8,000 permanent high-quality teachers, as there is no concept of guest lecturers in the implementation of the National Education Policy, Higher Education Minister and DyCM Ashwath Narayan said in Mysuru on Wednesday.

He said he had appealed to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to fulfil this request during the pre-budget meeting and had also sought a grant of 3.5% of the total budget; thus far, only 2% of the budget was earmarked for higher education.

Guest lecturers who were working in the previous academic year will continue this year too, he said. They have demanded a pay raise and regularisation of jobs, and their demands are being scrutinised, he added.

Government colleges should receive NAAC recognition, and work towards financial and academic autonomy, and get good results, he said, adding that measures are being taken to improve the quality of teaching.