Aching for relief

Dr Rajalakshmi

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When we think of pain and ways to treat it, we need to keep in mind that it need not necessarily be treated by injections or other invasive methods. There are a host of non-invasive procedures that one can opt for, including physical therapy like ultrasound healing, braces or taping and electrical simulation, hot or cold treatment, chiropractic treatment, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, exercises, therapeutic massages and calming techniques. These techniques can be used for both chronic and acute pain.

Ultrasound healing is proven to be a pain management therapy for patients suffering from osteoarthritis, strains and sprains. It employs sound waves that cause microscopic vibrations in deep tissue, which causes heat and friction that promotes healing. Brace and taping are typically used in situations where rehabilitation of an injury is required. It reduces pain and helps the patient rejuvenate sooner. There are many kinds of taping and braces, including rigid taping, elastic stretchy taping and support braces or devices that restrict movement and provide more support, respectively.

Electrical stimulation is a pain management technique that uses electricity to reduce pain in which electrodes are used to send small electrical impulses to the affected areas and relieve pain. It can be used in cancer related pain, migraines and tension related headaches. However more research needs to be done in electrical stimulation therapy as it is not a proven therapy for pain relief.

In cases of arthritis, muscle soreness, etc, hot or cold treatment can be used. While hot therapy improves circulation and blood flow to relax and soothe muscles and heal damaged tissues, cold therapy works by reducing blood flow to a particular area and can reduce swelling that causes pain around a joint or swelling. It is important to know when to use hot and cold therapies. Hot works best for joint stiffness while cold is effective for swelling.

Chiropractic treatment is primarily used as a pain relief alternative for muscles, joints, bone and connective tissues through hands-on manipulation using a sudden force to improve range and quality of motion. There are also a range of exercises that can help remove strain from joints. Back injuries, spinal arthritis, joints and muscles are some of the areas where aquatic therapy can be effective. Practices such as Tai Chi and yoga can enhance relaxation with deep breathing and gentle movements.

Therapeutic massages improve blood flow to muscle, ligament and bones. These massages can help ease pain by working on tension in muscles and joints, relieving stress and anxiety and causing distraction from pain. Meditation and music therapy are some of the other non-invasive pain management therapies. Music helps soothe nerves and has an indirect effect to relieve pain.Pain affects different people in different ways and most of the therapies mentioned above have proven to be effective. Consult your physician before starting any pain management therapy to avoid possible complications.

(The author is senior consultant anaesthetist, Specialist Hospital, Bengaluru)