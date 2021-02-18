STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Aching for relief

When we think of pain and ways to treat it, we need to keep in mind that it need not necessarily be treated by injections or other invasive methods.

Published: 18th February 2021 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Rajalakshmi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: When we think of pain and ways to treat it, we need to keep in mind that it need not necessarily be treated by injections or other invasive methods. There are a host of non-invasive procedures that one can opt for, including physical therapy like ultrasound healing, braces or taping and electrical simulation, hot or cold treatment, chiropractic treatment, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, exercises, therapeutic massages and calming techniques. These techniques can be used for both chronic and acute pain.

Ultrasound healing is proven to be a pain management therapy for patients suffering from osteoarthritis, strains and sprains. It employs sound waves that cause microscopic vibrations in deep tissue, which causes heat and friction that promotes healing. Brace and taping are typically used in situations where rehabilitation of an injury is required. It reduces pain and helps the patient rejuvenate sooner. There are many kinds of taping and braces, including rigid taping, elastic stretchy taping and support braces or devices that restrict movement and provide more support, respectively.

Electrical stimulation is a pain management technique that uses electricity to reduce pain in which electrodes are used to send small electrical impulses to the affected areas and relieve pain. It can be used in cancer related pain, migraines and tension related headaches. However more research needs to be done in electrical stimulation therapy as it is not a proven therapy for pain relief.

In cases of arthritis, muscle soreness, etc, hot or cold treatment can be used. While hot therapy improves circulation and blood flow to relax and soothe muscles and heal damaged tissues, cold therapy works by reducing blood flow to a particular area and can reduce swelling that causes pain around a joint or swelling. It is important to know when to use hot and cold therapies. Hot works best for joint stiffness while cold is effective for swelling.

Chiropractic treatment is primarily used as a pain relief alternative for muscles, joints, bone and connective tissues through hands-on manipulation using a sudden force to improve range and quality of motion. There are also a range of exercises that can help remove strain from joints. Back injuries, spinal arthritis, joints and muscles are some of the areas where aquatic therapy can be effective. Practices such as Tai Chi and yoga can enhance relaxation with deep breathing and gentle movements. 

Therapeutic massages improve blood flow to muscle, ligament and bones. These massages can help ease pain by working on tension in muscles and joints, relieving stress and anxiety and causing distraction from pain. Meditation and music therapy are some of the other non-invasive pain management therapies. Music helps soothe nerves and has an indirect effect to relieve pain.Pain affects different people in different ways and most of the therapies mentioned above have proven to be effective. Consult your physician before starting any pain management therapy to avoid possible complications.

(The author is senior consultant anaesthetist, Specialist Hospital, Bengaluru)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp