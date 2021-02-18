STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After the storm

You may recover from Covid-19 in a couple of weeks but its long haul impact could be much more, including neurological issues that may develop post the infection

By Dr Amrita Singh
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Millions of people in India have been victims of Covid-19. It is taking a toll on patients’ mental health and damaging their respiratory systems, and causing mortality. The primary manifestation of Covid-19 is respiratory and cardiac, but neurological disorders are also being reported post suffering from coronavirus, between the period of 14 and 90 days. 

*Symptoms to be observed post Covid-19*
In a rare complication, a few patients infected with Covid-19 have been found suffering from a rare autoimmune disorder called Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS). The other most common symptoms are headache, dizziness, encephalopathy and delirium. Other complications such as cerebrovascular accident, acute transverse myelitis (an inflammation of the spinal cord) and acute encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) have also been observed among Covid recovered patients. Hyposmia (decreased ability to detect smell) is the most common peripheral manifestation followed by insomnia, dementia and anxiety.

Sometimes the neurological manifestations can precede typical features like fever and cough, and later typical respiratory or cardiac manifestations develop in these patients. People can also watch out for symptoms like tingling or itching sensation in the skin, followed by muscle weakness, pain and numbness in feet and hands. 

Hence it is imperative to have a timely diagnosis to prevent the spread of infection to your brain.The coronavirus can attach, multiply and damage the neuronal tissue. Hypoxic brain injury and immune mediated injury are neuropathological mechanisms of CNS damage. Understanding neurologic disease in patients with Covid-19 is evolving, and doctors should continue to monitor patients closely for neurological disease.

Early detection of neurological problems shall lead to improved clinical outcomes. Further laboratory and clinical data, including CSF analysis, brain imaging, and tests for CNS tissue, will be essential in elucidating the pathophysiology and potential for CNS injury. 

(The author is chief of lab services, Neuberg Diagnostics)

