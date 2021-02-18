Covid clusters not sign of second wave, says virologist

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The cluster outbreaks at nursing colleges in Mangaluru and Bengaluru, and at an apartment complex in Bengaluru cannot be interpreted as a second wave of infections, virologist Dr V Ravi said on Wednesday during a workshop held to sensitise media on Covid vaccination.“If some cluster cases cross a critical point, it will be called a second wave but at present we cannot call it that. If there is a series of cluster events, we need to look out for a second wave.

This depends on how individuals behave and how fast the health system acts in containing cases. We are at the lower end of the epidemic curve but have not touched the base line. From here, it could go either up or down,” Dr Ravi said.He said that INSACOG labs (a consortium of 10 government labs conducting genomic sequencing) are awaiting funds from the Centre for more genomic sequencing which will help detect variants in clusters. This should be worked out in ten days. A meeting will be held with the Centre on February 25 to finalise the funding. After this, 5% of routine samples in each state will be sent for genomic sequencing.

Samples from the nursing college clusters have been sent to NIMHANS for genomic sequencing.“Eighty-six samples of UK travellers to Karnataka were sequenced at NIMHANS with the institute’s own funds. Twenty-five of these samples tested positive for the UK variant. None tested positive for the South African or Brazilian variant,” he said.