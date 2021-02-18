STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Covid clusters not sign of second wave, says virologist

This depends on how individuals behave and how fast the health system acts in containing cases.

Published: 18th February 2021 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

Covid testing, Coronavirus

Health worker collects the swab sample of a person for Covid testing .(File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The cluster outbreaks at nursing colleges in Mangaluru and Bengaluru, and at an apartment complex in Bengaluru cannot be interpreted as a second wave of infections, virologist Dr V Ravi said on Wednesday during a workshop held to sensitise media on Covid vaccination.“If some cluster cases cross a critical point, it will be called a second wave but at present we cannot call it that. If there is a series of cluster events, we need to look out for a second wave.

This depends on how individuals behave and how fast the health system acts in containing cases. We are at the lower end of the epidemic curve but have not touched the base line. From here, it could go either up or down,” Dr Ravi said.He said that INSACOG labs (a consortium of 10 government labs conducting genomic sequencing) are awaiting funds from the Centre for more genomic sequencing which will help detect variants in clusters. This should be worked out in ten days. A meeting will be held with the Centre on February 25 to finalise the funding. After this, 5% of routine samples in each state will be sent for genomic sequencing.

Samples from the nursing college clusters have been sent to NIMHANS for genomic sequencing.“Eighty-six samples of UK travellers to Karnataka were sequenced at NIMHANS with the institute’s own funds. Twenty-five of these samples tested positive for the UK variant. None tested positive for the South African or Brazilian variant,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp