Covid vaccine for elderly in March first week: Govt

Next phase will include people of all ages with comorbidities; Centre’s guidelines awaited

Published: 18th February 2021 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

A staffer opens a vaccine box at Dasappa Hospital | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: By the first week of March, Karnataka will begin vaccinating people aged above 50 and adults of all ages with comorbidities, health department officials said on Wednesday during a workshop for the media. However, the Centre’s guidelines on enumerating these groups are awaited, they said. “For age criteria, we will use electoral rolls data. For those below 50 with comorbidities, we may use our health watch survey but we cannot be sure until we get the guidelines. We have certain comorbidities captured in our survey but we aren’t sure which ones will be a part of the Centre’s guidelines. If all comorbidities are included, we won’t need another survey,” said Dr Arundhati Chandrashekar, Managing Director of the National Health Mission.  

The deadline set by the state for vaccinating health and frontline workers is February 20. She added that the state has a database of cancer patients and those who have received organ transplants. She and Health Commissioner Dr Thrilok Chandra admitted that vaccine hesitancy was leading to poor response. “Fake news on social media is adding to the problem,” Dr Chandra said.

The department said that over 400 minor and 15 severe Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) have been reported so far. Minor ones include mild fever, headache, dizziness and body ache, which can be treated with paracetamol.

“People are not following Covid appropriate behaviour due to the low number of cases, leading to cluster outbreaks. People from endemic zones such as Kerala and Maharashtra are also coming to Karnataka, which makes it hard to tell who is a carrier of the virus,” he said.

The commissioner said that between July and November 2020, more Covid deaths were recorded due to delayed reporting, which could be seen in the number of admissions to the ICU. However, that is no longer the case as patients are being picked up early and are not ending up critically ill in the ICU.

16 AEFI cases in state

A month after Covid immunisation began, 16 severe Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) have been reported in Karnataka, all with the Covishield vaccine. Of 16 cases, 3 died; 10 recovered; 
3 are in hospital

Deaths
Ballari man aged 43 got the jab on Jan 16, developed side-effects on Jan 18 
Shivamogga man aged 58 got the jab on Jan 18, had symptoms on Jan 20
Belagavi woman aged 36 got jab on Jan 22, developed symptoms on Jan 30
Health department officials have maintained that all the three deaths were “coincidental events” not related to vaccination. 

Other serious reactions
Udupi woman aged 52 developed bilateral pneumonia
Woman aged 35 developed GB Syndrome
Man aged 56 developed chest pain
Dharwad man aged 53 developed right hemiplagia
Kalaburagi woman aged 24 had convulsions
Koppal woman aged 35 developed breathlessness, persistent cough 20 minutes after her 2nd dose; vitals stable

Anxiety
7 women aged 25-47, two each from Ramanagara and Davanagere, one each from Bengaluru, Mysuru, Bengaluru Rural, developed anxiety

