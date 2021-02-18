Six held for selling spurious medicines to elderly

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Tilaknagar police arrested a gang of six men who had allegedly cheated senior citizens by selling them counterfeit ayurvedic medicine. The arrested are Sarjith alias Mahesh (40), Manjunath Shirke (40), Shivalinga alias Gautam (42), Ramakanth alias Amit (37), Kishan Raju (23), all residents of Yeshwantpur, and Kallolappa Gurappa Bagalakote (63) of Gokak in Belagavi.

Police said that 69-year-old Ravi BR Anukar had filed a complaint on February 10 stating that he had gone to the Jayanagar Orthopedic Centre in 9th Block, on September 27 last year to get treatment for back and knee pain. As he was speaking over the phone to a relative and telling him about his ailment, a person approached him and introduced himself as Ramesh. The stranger claimed that his brother Seetharam was working in Dhanvantari Ayurvedic Centre in Rajajinagar and he will give ayurvedic medicine to alleviate his pain.

“The next day, Ramesh took the complainant to the Ayurvedic centre and introduced some people as doctors and staffers. He explained to him that the treatment will cost Rs 2,59,860 but the complainant told him he cannot afford so much money. As Ramesh told him that the money will be refunded if the does not go away, the complainant paid, taking the medicines given by the accused.

As the medicine did not help, Anukar went to the centre for a refund, but it was closed. He also found other senior citizens there, who had also fallen prey to the same trick,” the police said.The police launched a probe and arrested six people, and recovered Rs 5 lakh cash from them. “So far, three others who were cheated by them have been traced,” the police added.