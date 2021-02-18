STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Six held for selling spurious medicines to elderly

The Tilaknagar police arrested a gang of six men who had allegedly cheated senior citizens by selling them counterfeit ayurvedic medicine.

Published: 18th February 2021 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Tilaknagar police arrested a gang of six men who had allegedly cheated senior citizens by selling them counterfeit ayurvedic medicine. The arrested are Sarjith alias Mahesh (40), Manjunath Shirke (40), Shivalinga alias Gautam (42), Ramakanth alias Amit (37), Kishan Raju (23), all residents of Yeshwantpur, and Kallolappa Gurappa Bagalakote (63) of Gokak in Belagavi.

Police said that 69-year-old Ravi BR Anukar had filed a complaint on February 10 stating that he had gone to the Jayanagar Orthopedic Centre in 9th Block, on September 27 last year to get treatment for back and knee pain. As he was speaking over the phone to a relative and telling him about his ailment, a person approached him and introduced himself as Ramesh. The stranger claimed that his brother Seetharam was working in Dhanvantari Ayurvedic Centre in Rajajinagar and he will give ayurvedic medicine to alleviate his pain.

“The next day, Ramesh took the complainant to the Ayurvedic centre and introduced some people as doctors and staffers. He explained to him that the treatment will cost Rs 2,59,860 but the complainant told him he cannot afford so much money. As Ramesh told him that the money will be refunded if the does not go away, the complainant paid, taking the medicines given by the accused.

As the medicine did not help, Anukar went to the centre for a refund, but it was closed. He also found other senior citizens there, who had also fallen prey to the same trick,” the police said.The police launched a probe and arrested six people, and recovered Rs 5 lakh cash from them. “So far, three others who were cheated by them have been traced,” the police added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ayurvedic medicine counterfeit
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp