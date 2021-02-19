Contract health staff unhappy with 15% pay hike proposal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka State Health and Medical Education Department Contractual and Outsourced Employees’ Association released a statement on Thursday stating that they are unhappy with the 15 percent pay hike recommended by a committee formed by the government. The 11-member committee includes IAS (retired) officer P N Srinivasachari and Legislative Council member Ayanur Manjunath. A meeting will be held by the association on February 21 to decide the further course of action based on the recommendations.

“We are not satisfied with the hike recommendation and want to be paid on par with regular employees. They have not suggested regularisation but asked for an act similar to the Karnataka Daily Wage Employees Welfare Act Rules, 2013, to be made for contract and outsourced health workers,” said Vishwaradhya HY, president of the association.

Last year, nearly 30,000 contract and outsourced health workers went on a strike demanding regularisation, hike in pay on par with permanent employees, and job security. “We are happy with some of the recommendations such as health insurance, transfer rules, compensation in case of on duty death or accidents and preference given to permanent government jobs,” he said.

The association, in the press statement, demanded the state government to pay Covid risk incentive immediately to those awaiting it as only around 14,000 out of the 30,000 contract and outsourced doctors, nurses and other staff, have received it.