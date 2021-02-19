STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jakkur ideal spot for tree park: Experts

North Bengaluru has fewer lung spaces and threat of encroachment is high

Trees, Green Cover

Representational Image.

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After Forest Minister Arvind Limbavali announced that the move to set up a tree park in Turahalli forest has been put on hold, members of the state wildlife board and activists have begun to suggest alternatives.At the top of the list of suggestions is the forest near Government Flying School in Jakkur.Experts and citizens say the spot is ideal as there are fewer lung spaces in north Bengaluru where the pressures of encroachment, development and forest fires are high.

In the last few months the forest department has recovered many land parcels from encroachers and settled land disputes legally. Some activists also suggest that the land around the Flying School could be used to expand a tree park created out of the adjacent forest.Board members said that 177.14 acres of the Jakkur-Allasandra forest plantation were granted to individuals and residential layouts were also formed. Several deemed forest areas have been encroached and must be looked into before taking a final call on where the tree park could be set up, they said.

Chief Conservator of Forests, Bengaluru Urban, B Venkatesh, said that he could not comment as the minister had announced that the proposal for a tree park at Turahalli has been put on hold, and that no decision has been taken on the location of a new tree park.Deputy Conservator of Forests, Bengaluru Urban, S S Ravishankar added that names of three places were doing rounds - Kadugodi, Jakkur and Machohalli. The final decision will be taken by the expert committee and the government after holding a meeting.

A senior official however, said, “Since there are no tall trees it is not suitable. Planting trees and protecting them will be a challenge. The government is looking for a ready space.”Wildlife Board members have also suggested that the idea of a mega tree park with a 6km walking track be dropped as such a space is hard to find. The government should work on protect existing lung spaces.

TAGS
tree park Jakkur
