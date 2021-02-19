STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New state policy to give mental health its due

Will be ready by second week of April; to address shortage of competent professionals in primary healthcare centres 

Published: 19th February 2021 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 02:01 PM

Health and Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar distributes ‘Health and Hygiene kits’ to ASHA workers on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka will soon come out with a new health policy which will be holistic. Details of the policy are being worked out in consultation with the State’s health experts.Speaking to TNIE, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, “Karnataka’s new health policy will be ready by the second week of April. The best of minds are working on this.”Dr Sudhakar said, “The policy will include every aspect of healthcare — non-communicable diseases, addressing poor lifestyles, communicable diseases, hygiene measures.”

“It will look at strengthening the PHCs by addressing the shortage of qualified and competent professionals in the healthcare delivery system, especially in rural Karnataka. It will also include mental health as one of the integral components of primary healthcare,” he said.“Establishing research funds to encourage public health research will also be done. Healthcare in terms of going digital will be a part of the policy,” the minister said.

Dr Giridhara Babu, senior epidemiologist and public health expert, said the state should come up with an evidence-based public health policy — which should determine planning and spending. “Disease surveillance is extremely important. With the Covid situation, it is important to have SOPs regarding reporting diseases,” he said.According to Dr Vishal Rao, head and neck oncologist, HCG Hospitals, the state health policy note has the potential to change the current healthcare perspectives for the better, to help us envision the roadmap for providing comprehensive health tools, especially to the underprivileged.

He explained, “Healthcare is often confused with medical care. Medical care is only a part of healthcare and comes into play whenever there is deviation from health. The holistic term ‘Healthcare’ is about treating the underlying cause, not merely the symptomatic effect in the form of illness and disorder.”Dr Vishal said the Out of Pocket model is a big burden on all the citizens, unlike the efficient healthcare models practised in some industrialised nations.

