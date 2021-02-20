STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bhadravathi robber gang strikes at KSR railway station, nabbed

A gang of eight, including three women, of the Bhadravathi gang were nabbed at KSR railway station this week when they were attempting to rob passengers.  

Published: 20th February 2021 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A gang of eight, including three women, of the Bhadravathi gang were nabbed at KSR railway station this week when they were attempting to rob passengers.  Around 76.6 gm gold worth around `3.5 lakh, was recovered from them. Three women were nabbed on board the Karwar Express on February 13 while the men were caught after a hot chase on the Gol Gumbaz Express on February 14, said Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Railway Protection Force, Debashmita Chattopadhyay Banerjee.

The gang hails from Shivamogga district and is known for robbing train passengers, stealing luggage. They were arrested by an Anti-Passenger Offences squad comprising cops from Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force.The gang visits a different railway station in South Western Railways every three months, commits the offence and gets back to their home town. 

The cop said the gang robbed gold of passengers in a train at KSR station on February 8, and  targeted passengers who kept jewellery in their luggage. Following complaints, the special squad was put in place, she added. “The women were nabbed when they were on board the Karwar Express as the cops in civilian clothes already had their pictures and were on the look out for them at KSR station. They confessed that six of their accomplices were planning to commit thefts on Gol Gumbaz Express the next day,” Banerjee said.

The cops got on board the train at KSR railway station on February 14. “A major chase took place inside the train with one of the gang managing to escape. Five were nabbed after a hot chase with them running through the train and jumping on either side of the train,” she explained. A total of 17 gm were recovered from their person.  The gang allegedly said they sold the jewellery to Manjunatha Jewellers in Bhadravathi from whom 59.6 grams of gold was recovered.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSR railway station Bhadravathi gang
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp