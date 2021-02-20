Bhadravathi robber gang strikes at KSR railway station, nabbed

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A gang of eight, including three women, of the Bhadravathi gang were nabbed at KSR railway station this week when they were attempting to rob passengers. Around 76.6 gm gold worth around `3.5 lakh, was recovered from them. Three women were nabbed on board the Karwar Express on February 13 while the men were caught after a hot chase on the Gol Gumbaz Express on February 14, said Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Railway Protection Force, Debashmita Chattopadhyay Banerjee.

The gang hails from Shivamogga district and is known for robbing train passengers, stealing luggage. They were arrested by an Anti-Passenger Offences squad comprising cops from Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force.The gang visits a different railway station in South Western Railways every three months, commits the offence and gets back to their home town.

The cop said the gang robbed gold of passengers in a train at KSR station on February 8, and targeted passengers who kept jewellery in their luggage. Following complaints, the special squad was put in place, she added. “The women were nabbed when they were on board the Karwar Express as the cops in civilian clothes already had their pictures and were on the look out for them at KSR station. They confessed that six of their accomplices were planning to commit thefts on Gol Gumbaz Express the next day,” Banerjee said.

The cops got on board the train at KSR railway station on February 14. “A major chase took place inside the train with one of the gang managing to escape. Five were nabbed after a hot chase with them running through the train and jumping on either side of the train,” she explained. A total of 17 gm were recovered from their person. The gang allegedly said they sold the jewellery to Manjunatha Jewellers in Bhadravathi from whom 59.6 grams of gold was recovered.