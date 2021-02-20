Classic charm

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is a reason why The Big Day, Netflix’s latest series that takes a look at lavish weddings, is currently on top of people’s list of must-watch mushy shows. Weddings with lavish and grand venues with the perfect lighting and decor is the stuff dreams are made of. Closer home, Bengaluru couples are opting for houses with old-world charm as the venue to start their new life.

While intimate gatherings are still need of the hour, many don’t want to miss out on grandeur and royalty for their D-day. This has made Tamarind Tree on Kanakapura Road a hot favourite. The 66-year-old property keeps the traditional charm intact and has elements of Andhra Pradesh and Chettinad decor. Venkatram Reddy, owner of the property and an antique collector, hand picked things for the property. “Most people fall in love with the antique pieces, furniture and the decor,” says Naveen Kumar, an employee. He explains that the property has a quaint and intimate space for smaller gatherings of 50-100 people, which is mostly the preferred number of guests in these times.

Agrees Vijaya S, the co-owner of Le Roma Gardenia. Shetty believes the nostalgia factor also seems to be winning people over. “I’ve also noticed that if the owner is involved with the property, it adds to the value of it since it gives a homely feeling. I maintain the place with my family and 18 staff members, who also live on premises,” says Vijaya, who has deliberately kept the pathways uneven to give people the feel of old Bengaluru.

Akhila Srinivas, founder of the Courtyad Cafe, a 70-year-old property near Shantinagar, says the trend of intimate wedding has been on the rise due to the pandemic. “Since our property is an old house, it brings out a character of its own. Earlier, we used to host private events, but after the lockdown we have had enquiries about weddings too,” says Srinivas, adding that post lockdown, they have had three weddings at the space.

Parul Bhati, a marketing professional, who tied the knot at The Courtyard Cafe in January, had 45 guests in attendance. “I came across the cafe some years ago. When we decided to hold an intimate wedding, I started looking at places online but none of the usual spots felt right. When I read The Courtyard is also doing weddings, I knew it would be perfect,” says Bhati, who also did a live stream so that other guests didn’t miss out on the festivities.