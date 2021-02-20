Doing the different

Vidya Iyengar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To be on top of the game, you’ve got to work on it 24/7. This need for innovation is especially felt in these times because there’s so much available,” says walking violinist Aneesh Vidyashankar. So, when he got a call from music composer Arjun Janya to work on the motion poster of Bhajarangi 2, Vidyashankar grabbed the offer. “It was only when I went to the studio that I was told that I needed to create ‘different’ sounds with the violin, that of a cello, guitar, a throaty roar, etc,” he says about the motion poster which released recently. “I had to think on my feet but since this is an area I have been working on, we wrapped things up in 45 minutes,” says Vidyashankar.

Vidyashankar has been experimenting with the violin with music composer Charan Raj. “He was trying to create an orchestra section using just one violin. At this point in time, that’s what people want,” says Vidyashankar, who will next be seen in Prayashaha, in which he features in a song, which is scheduled to release this month. “Musicians have always been behind the scenes. But things are changing,” says the artiste who completes 25 years of being a professional violinist. Having started learning the violin under the tutelage of his father and guru, S R Vidyashankar, he started performances at the age of five.

While the pandemic definitely hit the musician’s work – with 64 confirmed shows between March and August being called off – Vidyashankar now says things have bounced back to a great extent. “There was a talk of revenge spending on travelling, that’s what it is for entertainment too. But what has emerged is that people are also conscious of where they put their money. With digital options having opened up, people are spoilt for choices. So, if we have to survive 2021, we’ve got to do the different,” says Vidyashankar.