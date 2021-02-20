STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Follow norms or face lockdown, says BBMP chief

Around 20 lakh people in slums will be examined for blood pressure and blood sugar levels to ensure there is no discrepancy in data.

Published: 20th February 2021 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Covid testing, Coronavirus

Health worker collects the swab sample of a person for Covid testing. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Covid-19 cases rising, clusters being reported and people moving about without following norms, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad on Friday warned that the situation that was prevalent five months ago would come back if people don’t take precautions. A lockdown will be clamped down on the city again if the norms are not followed, he said, while talking to the media on the sidelines of a meeting with BBMP special commissioners, zonal commissioners and health officials to discuss the rise in cases and how to tackle them.

Prasad said the aim is to make Bengaluru disease free. People coming from places where cases are high, especially Maharashtra and Kerala, should be checked. “At the moment, we are focusing on testing everyone coming from Kerala. We are insisting that they carry a negative test report. If not, they must be in quarantine and we will check them. The technical advisory committee is holding a meeting with the State Government on how people coming from Maharashtra should be dealt with. Once the directions are given, we will act accordingly,” he added.

He said that cases in Kerala are rising and 5,000-6,000 cases are being reported every day. In 21 districts of Maharashtra, many cases are being reported. If cases continue to rise in Bengaluru, there will be no option but to go back to clamping restrictions as it was five months ago. Citizens must wear masks, maintain physical distancing and follow norms, he said.

Data collection for the second phase of the vaccination had started. Over 1,200 Asha workers have been given the task of conducting survey and collecting the data. Around 20 lakh people in slums will be examined for blood pressure and blood sugar levels to ensure there is no discrepancy in data. He said an app is being created to store data of those aged above 50 and people below 50 with comorbidities to be vaccinated under the second phase. 

With Covid cases rising in Kerala and Maharashtra, experts have cautioned against a possible second wave, said Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar. “I have written to officials from border districts and will have a video conference with them on Saturday. I have told them to be on high alert. People have become lax. The disease has not gone. It is only that the vaccine has arrived, but we still need to follow precautions,” he said.

