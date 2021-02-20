Official order issued to restart Classes 6-8 offline

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Friday issued an official order confirming that schools will reopen for Classes 6, 7 and 8 for offline classes from Februrary 22. However, this doesn’t include those in BBMP limits in Bengaluru and districts bordering Kerala, including Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar. According to the circular issued by the education department, the timings will be 10.30 am to 4.30 pm on all six days.

Meanwhile, the schools which are permitted under Vidyagama, will hold classes from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm. However, parents’ consent is mandatory for students to attend offline classes. Also, it is mandatory for children to get their own lunch boxes.

Teachers and staff have to take a Covid test before reporting to take classes in Karnataka. Random tests will be conducted at some of the schools across the state frequently, the order stated. Students coming from Kerala must carry a Covid-negative certificate that is not older than 72 hours. This applies to students living in hostels in Karnataka.