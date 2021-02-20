Vaccination: Use post offices to link mobile with Aadhaar

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the Centre made it mandatory to link mobile number with Aadhaar card for Covid vaccination, the Karnataka Circle of the Postal Department has asked the public to make use of its vast network in the state to carry out the process. Chief Postmaster General (CPMG), Karnataka Circle, Sharda Sampath told TNIE, “As many as 861 post offices and sub-post offices across the state will carry out Aadhaar-related updation work. We urge the public to use our network to complete the formalities required for the vaccination.”

The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration of Covid specified on January 10 that the record was required to help identify people getting vaccinated and to keep a digital record of the vaccinator, date, venue and the specific vaccine.

The Postal Department had been facilitating Aadhaar-related work for the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) since January 2017, said Director of Postal Services, Bengaluru, K Raveendran. “While we do not charge anything for the service, a nominal fee of Rs 30 is charged by UIDAI for any update related to Aadhaar cards. We carry out the updation immediately,” he explained.

The department is also in the process of conducting camps across the state to make it easier for people to update their mobile numbers, Raveendran added. The CPMG said they have now approached the Chief Secretary with the request that around 14,000 frontline workers in the Postal Department be considered as covidwarriors and given priority for administration of the vaccine. “Postmen and women, Gramin Dak Sevaks, branch managers, and those interacting with the public in all post offices, are all risking themselves daily,” he added.