CET to be held in Karnataka on July 7, 8

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Examination Authority will be conduct the Common Entrance Test for professional courses on July 7 and 8, said Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwatha Narayan.

Making the announcement on Saturday, he said the dates were finalized after taking into account the CET schedules of other states, PUC-II exams, CBSE and others examinations as well, he said. The PUC-II exams are from May 24 to June 10, while CBSE exams are from May 4 to June 2.

July 7 Biology, Mathematics

July 8 Physics, Chemistry

July 9 Kannada for Horanadu (other states) and for Gadinadu (border regions of Karnataka) Kannadiga candidates