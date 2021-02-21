CET to be held in Karnataka on July 7, 8
The Karnataka Examination Authority will be conduct the Common Entrance Test for professional courses on July 7 and 8, said Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwatha Narayan.
Making the announcement on Saturday, he said the dates were finalized after taking into account the CET schedules of other states, PUC-II exams, CBSE and others examinations as well, he said. The PUC-II exams are from May 24 to June 10, while CBSE exams are from May 4 to June 2.
Schedule
July 7 Biology, Mathematics
July 8 Physics, Chemistry
July 9 Kannada for Horanadu (other states) and for Gadinadu (border regions of Karnataka) Kannadiga candidates