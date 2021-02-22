STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Another COVID-19 cluster emerges in Bengaluru as 10 people in city apartment found infected with virus

The 10 cases at the SJR Watermark Apartments, comprising nine blocks housing 1,500 people, were found between February 15 and 22.

Published: 22nd February 2021 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: A COVID-19 alert has been sounded in a apartment here after ten people were found positive for the coronavirus, officials said on Monday.

The 10 cases at the SJR Watermark Apartments, comprising nine blocks housing 1,500 people, were found between February 15 and 22, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (city city corporation) Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad said in a statement.

Based on the finding, six contagious blocks have been declared as containment zone by the BBMP, the officer said.

He said nine mobile teams were deployed today and 500 RT-PCR samples taken and results expected by tomorrow.

Sanitisation has been carried out in the apartment premises and a health team with four doctors has been deployed.

Earlier, an apartment in Bengaluru became a COVID hotspot after 103 people were found infected.

They were home quarantined as a majority of them were young and asymptomatic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Bengaluru Lockdown
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp