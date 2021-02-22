BBMP takes stock amidst Covid surge

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad held a meeting with officials to ascertain the preparedness of Bengaluru, against surging Covid cases in Kerala and Maharashtra. The action plans include considering the exponential growth of outbreaks, new cases and clusters, to be identified and reported as rapidly as possible, and the data to be included in any relevant epidemiological analyses within 24 hours of diagnosis.

It has been decided that meetings should be conducted with RWAs and community members to strengthen surveillance, to ensure chains of transmission are broken, community-based surveillance be started, and to ensure RWAs and other community members bridge the gap between the community and health system in detecting cases or clusters soon, and participation in contact-tracing and cluster investigations.

Further, testing should be available at primary care clinics and patients with probable or confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection should be notified within 24 hours of identification. BBMP is also initiating zero reporting on a daily basis.