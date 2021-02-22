Bengaluru court rejects don’s request on police custody

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A city court dismissed underworld don Ravi Poojary’s petition requesting that he should be not be placed in police custody in cases that are not part of the extradition order. Poojary’s counsel had moved a petition before the court contending that his client should not be remanded in police custody and tried in other cases, which are not mentioned in the extradition order.

The prosecution had argued that the petitioner was trying to escape from legal actions in the crimes he had committed by filing the petition. A City Civil & Sessions Court, which heard the arguments of both sides, dismissed the petition on Saturday, stating the petitioner was involved in several cases, and the Mumbai and Kerala police had already submitted requests seeking his custody in cases that were pending against him in those states.

Former don with Mumbai police now

Mumbai police have got Poojary’s custody for 15 days. The detection crime branch of Mumbai police had moved a petition before the court while a Mumbai court had also written to the Bengaluru court, seeking the gangster’s custody as his presence before court was required in a case.

Considering the request, the Bengaluru court permitted the Mumbai police to have Poojary in custody for 15 days. The court directed the police to arrange appropriate security for the accused.