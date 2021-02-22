STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru court rejects don’s request on police custody

The prosecution had argued that the petitioner was trying to escape from legal actions in the crimes he had committed by filing the petition.

Published: 22nd February 2021 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A city court dismissed underworld don Ravi Poojary’s petition requesting that he should be not be placed in police custody in cases that are not part of the extradition order. Poojary’s counsel had moved a petition before the court contending that his client should not be remanded in police custody and tried in other cases, which are not mentioned in the extradition order.

The prosecution had argued that the petitioner was trying to escape from legal actions in the crimes he had committed by filing the petition. A City Civil & Sessions Court, which heard the arguments of both sides, dismissed the petition on Saturday, stating the petitioner was involved in several cases, and the Mumbai and Kerala police had already submitted requests seeking his custody in cases that were pending against him in those states.

Former don with Mumbai police now 
Mumbai police have got Poojary’s custody for 15 days. The detection crime branch of Mumbai police had moved a petition before the court while a Mumbai court had also written to the Bengaluru court, seeking the gangster’s custody as his presence before court was required in a case. 

Considering the request, the Bengaluru court permitted the Mumbai police to have Poojary in custody for 15 days. The court directed the police to arrange appropriate security for the accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangalore Ravi Poojary
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BS Yediyurappa
TNIE Talkroom: Caste-based reservations in Karnataka taking Yediyurappa govt by storm?
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out by various BJP leaders and Bollywood stars on fuel price rise during the UPA regime. With Narendra Modi-led NDA at power in Centre now, these tweets regarding the fuel price hike have now gone viral on social media. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Modi to Salman: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp