STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: NIA court convicts two in fake currency case 

An official release said that the investigation in the case revealed the involvement of four more people, including three FICN suppliers in Malda, West Bengal.

Published: 22nd February 2021 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Fake currency notes

Fake currency notes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Special Court for National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases in Bengaluru has convicted two fake Indian currency note (FICN) racketeers on Saturday, and sentenced them to six years of imprisonment with a fine of Rs 15,000 each.

The accused are Gangadhar Ramappa Kholkar and Sabiruddin. The case  was originally registered in Madanayakanahalli police station in Bengaluru Rural district on August 7, 2018, against four people. FICNs with a face value of Rs 6,84,000 in denominations of Rs 2,000 notes were seized from the accused. Subsequently, the NIA had re-registered the case on September 6, 2018, and took over the investigation.

An official release said that the investigation in the case revealed the involvement of four more people, including three FICN suppliers in Malda, West Bengal. After the investigation, NIA had filed chargesheets against seven arrested people Mohammed Sajjad Ali, M G Raju, Kholkar, Vanitha, Abdul Kadir, Sabiruddin, and Vijay.

“The court had earlier convicted three of the accused Mohammed Sajjad Ali, MG Raju, and Abdul Kadir  on December 2, 2020, for their role in the conspiracy and had sentenced them to six years of imprisonment. The trial continues against the others chargesheeted Vanitha and Vijay. We are still probing The investigation Jahiruddin, who is absconding, continues,” the release stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIA Bengaluru
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BS Yediyurappa
TNIE Talkroom: Caste-based reservations in Karnataka taking Yediyurappa govt by storm?
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out by various BJP leaders and Bollywood stars on fuel price rise during the UPA regime. With Narendra Modi-led NDA at power in Centre now, these tweets regarding the fuel price hike have now gone viral on social media. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Modi to Salman: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp