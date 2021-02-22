STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Can you turn a strategy gamer in a week?

BG2:EE contains the expansion pack called the ‘Throne of Bhaal’, in addition to ‘Shadows of Amn’. It adapts the Dungeon’s & Dragons Rules to real-time combat gameplay.

Published: 22nd February 2021 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 02:24 AM   |  A+A-

A scene from the game.

A scene from the game.

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: No. But read on for the longer answer. This week, I attempted Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition in anticipation of Baldur’s Gate 3, which is currently in Early Access. BG2:EE contains the expansion pack called the ‘Throne of Bhaal’, in addition to ‘Shadows of Amn’. It adapts the Dungeon’s & Dragons Rules to real-time combat gameplay. If the above sentences were a mouthful, you will not become strategy gamer even after a month.

Day 1: My friend and I spend a good half hour deciding characters and balancing out the skill advantages that they offered. This elaborate task involves us creating characters with distinct moral compasses, colours and voices, weapon-wielding skills, and most importantly – punny names. The efforts are lost, when they all die within the first 10 minutes of gameplay, struck by what looked like electric bats. I don’t even save the character files to use them again. Was Day 1 a wasted attempt?

Day 2: Determined to reap the benefits of the money spent on BG2, I decide to give the story mode an attempt. The story mode meant that my characters would not be killed by creatures that can be swatted. Character building is faster today. I play as Quoelf the Elf, who wields a katana, and immediately forges a friendship with other fantastical creatures. We explore the dungeons, defeat our enemies, and have meaningful conversations with new people. The possibilities expand.

Decisions need to be made. Clay Golems await my command. Despite the loud combat, and music dipped in intrigue, I get sleepy with all the reading. While it isn’t easy to control the allies without a controls tutorial, the story seems to be progressing with relative ease. I will watch tutorials tomorrow. But I seem to be good at this so far.

Day 3: Fresh and early in the morning, I was ready to lead Quoelf and her allies deeper into the mysterious adventures that Bhaal held. Unfortunately, my manual saves did not manifest into load files. This second mishap warranted a rage quit. A more patient reviewer would have attempted the Black Pits adventure before writing their opinions. They might even know the meaning of Baldur. Is it a place? A person?

My verdict is that a person needs to be born a strategy gamer. Personally, I do not see the benefit of reading hours of the fantastical storyline when I cannot record it on Goodreads. If you would like to try (and fail), you now have the luck of buying BG2:EE at half the price for the PC version on the Steam store.

Anusha Ganapathi
(This economics graduate spends her leisure time preparing for the zombie apocalypse)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Strategy gaming Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition BG2:EE
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BS Yediyurappa
TNIE Talkroom: Caste-based reservations in Karnataka taking Yediyurappa govt by storm?
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out by various BJP leaders and Bollywood stars on fuel price rise during the UPA regime. With Narendra Modi-led NDA at power in Centre now, these tweets regarding the fuel price hike have now gone viral on social media. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Modi to Salman: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp