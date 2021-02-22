STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Private works, public viewing 

Get a peek into the masterpieces created by artists like Raja Ravi Varma, Abanindranath Tagore and Nandalal Bose, all owned by collectors who have loaned them specifically for this exhibition.

Published: 22nd February 2021 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 02:29 AM   |  A+A-

‘Reclining Nair Lady’ by Raja Ravi Varma (above); art work by Binode Behari Mukherjee

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Art collectors loaning their acquisitions to galleries and museums may be a popular concept in the West, but it’s something that is yet to catch on in India.

An exhibition titled The Masters & The Modern: An Amalgamation of Old & New World Classics, organised by Sandeep & Gitanjali Maini Foundation, in association with gallery g, is attempting to lead the way.

The show will include rare classic artworks by Raja Ravi Varma and his contemporaries like Abanindranath Tagore, Nandalal Bose, Ramkinkar Baij and Binode Behari Mukherjee. Side by side, the works by upcoming artists who have participated in various editions of Kochi Muziris Biennale will also be on display.

One surprise element will be an art work on Mother Teresa done by Bollywood star Salman Khan, who has been painting as a hobby for several years. Though the work is not for sale, it will be put on display alongside pieces by young artists.

“This is the first time Bengaluru will witness a show of this scale and size. What is different here is the fact that all works by master artists belong to private collectors and have been loaned to us for display only. None of these is for sale,” says Gitanjali Maini, founder trustee of the Foundation and managing director of the gallery. 

Maini felt that by reaching out to collectors from all over India, and encouraging them to share their collection for display, would be a way to encourage more people to visit art galleries, learn more about Indian art, and engage with works of this kind. “The highlight will be the collection of original oil paintings by Raja Ravi Varma, his brother C. Raja Raja Varma, and contemporary artists like Mukundan Tampi and Sekhara Warrier who followed the master’s style.

A large collection from the Bengal School of Art – paintings and postcards by Abanindranath Tagore, sketches by Nandalal Bose, works by Jamini Roy, Binode Behari Mukherjee, Ramkinkar Baij and others, belonging to private collectors, will also be on display.” The works by new-generation artists are on diverse media, ranging from lithography to unique methods like photo transfers on wood and glass.

Also on display will be heritage artefacts like rare 18th century figurines of Bhoota icons, wooden components of an ancient temple chariot from Kumbakonam that have been salvaged, and a collection of old reverse glass paintings that have been restored.

(The works will be on display at gallery g, Lavelle Road, from Feb. 27 to March 10)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru art exhibition Bengaluru
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BS Yediyurappa
TNIE Talkroom: Caste-based reservations in Karnataka taking Yediyurappa govt by storm?
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out by various BJP leaders and Bollywood stars on fuel price rise during the UPA regime. With Narendra Modi-led NDA at power in Centre now, these tweets regarding the fuel price hike have now gone viral on social media. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Modi to Salman: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp