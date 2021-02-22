Private works, public viewing 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Art collectors loaning their acquisitions to galleries and museums may be a popular concept in the West, but it’s something that is yet to catch on in India.

An exhibition titled The Masters & The Modern: An Amalgamation of Old & New World Classics, organised by Sandeep & Gitanjali Maini Foundation, in association with gallery g, is attempting to lead the way.

The show will include rare classic artworks by Raja Ravi Varma and his contemporaries like Abanindranath Tagore, Nandalal Bose, Ramkinkar Baij and Binode Behari Mukherjee. Side by side, the works by upcoming artists who have participated in various editions of Kochi Muziris Biennale will also be on display.

One surprise element will be an art work on Mother Teresa done by Bollywood star Salman Khan, who has been painting as a hobby for several years. Though the work is not for sale, it will be put on display alongside pieces by young artists.

“This is the first time Bengaluru will witness a show of this scale and size. What is different here is the fact that all works by master artists belong to private collectors and have been loaned to us for display only. None of these is for sale,” says Gitanjali Maini, founder trustee of the Foundation and managing director of the gallery.

Maini felt that by reaching out to collectors from all over India, and encouraging them to share their collection for display, would be a way to encourage more people to visit art galleries, learn more about Indian art, and engage with works of this kind. “The highlight will be the collection of original oil paintings by Raja Ravi Varma, his brother C. Raja Raja Varma, and contemporary artists like Mukundan Tampi and Sekhara Warrier who followed the master’s style.

A large collection from the Bengal School of Art – paintings and postcards by Abanindranath Tagore, sketches by Nandalal Bose, works by Jamini Roy, Binode Behari Mukherjee, Ramkinkar Baij and others, belonging to private collectors, will also be on display.” The works by new-generation artists are on diverse media, ranging from lithography to unique methods like photo transfers on wood and glass.

Also on display will be heritage artefacts like rare 18th century figurines of Bhoota icons, wooden components of an ancient temple chariot from Kumbakonam that have been salvaged, and a collection of old reverse glass paintings that have been restored.

(The works will be on display at gallery g, Lavelle Road, from Feb. 27 to March 10)