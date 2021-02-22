Private sector can help in vaccination drive: Azim Premji

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Covid vaccine has been developed at a record time and its administration will broadly be a success. Administering it to a large population is a key requirement and the government is doing its best, said Azim Premji, founder chairman of Wipro, while speaking at a post-budget interaction with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in Bengaluru on Sunday.

“I strongly suggest that the government should supplement their efforts by involving private partners. There is a possibility that we can get Serum Institute of India to supply the vaccine at Rs 500 a shot. Hospitals and nursing homes can do mass vaccination. If the government engages the private sector quickly, we can assure coverage of 500 million people in 60 days,” the founder chairman of Wipro stated at the interaction.