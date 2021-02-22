STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
This Bengaluru designer gives fashion a shimmering twist

Giving a futuristic twist to your wardrobe is designer Megha Kapoor, who has launched a collection of holographic gowns

Edgy yet classy, these gowns beat the conventional odds of monotone with their metallic sheen and cuts.

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Coco Chanel once famously said, “In order to be irreplaceable, one must always be different.” This line by the fashion legend has stayed as the holy grail for many fashion designers. Holding a similar belief is city-based designer Megha Kapoor, who is hoping to incorporate a futuristic twist to your wardrobe with holographic gowns. 

Edgy yet classy, these gowns beat the conventional odds of monotone with their metallic sheen and cuts. The holographic cuts adorn the entire outfit, which carries a prominent trail too. The metallic sheen lends it a glassy appearance, but Kapoor reveals that the material used is leather.

The idea struck her when she first discovered the material by chance. “I work with a particular vendor for raw material.

He had this piece with him, which I procured to create something else. On my husband’s birthday once, I had given him a hex tie, so the idea was somewhat there at the back of my mind,” says Kapoor, who has a fashion designer for five years. The best part about this whole experiment, she says, was the outcome, especially since she did not know how the final design would turn out when she first started.

“I am just glad that it has come out the way it has,” says Kapoor, heaving a sigh of relief. Currently, the label has the gowns in two colours – metallic blue and metallic yellow -- but she is soon coming out with more colour options like pink. “I would have loved to try this out different colours, but procuring this particular material is difficult because there are not many orders.

The options are limited,” says the 30-year-old designer. However, the leap of faith with this design has paid off and within a few weeks of it being out, she is already receiving orders. “This makes a great cocktail dress but if you are not into gowns or dresses, we can create something ethnic out of it as well,” she says.

Megha Kapoor holographic gowns
