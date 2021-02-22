STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Valour of 1971 war heroes remembered

Soil from the residence of both the war heroes was collected and will be used for tree plantation at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. 

Published: 22nd February 2021 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Rear Admiral RR Sood (Retd) receives Vijay Victory Flame at the Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area Headquarters of the Army in Bengaluru on Sunday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area Headquarters of the Army witnessed commemorative events of felicitation of 1971 war heroes and their next of kin, in Bengaluru on Sunday.

This was the second day of Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Flame which was first carried to the residence of War Hero Rear Admiral RR Sood, VrC, NM (Retd) and then to another war veteran Late Commander JPA Noronha’s residence. 

Rear Admiral RR Sood was in command of a ship in Arabian sea as part of an anti-submarine attack force, in which he carried out fierce and relentless attacks on an enemy’s submarine which could not carry out further attacks on Indian ships and had to make retreat, as per the defence release. He was felicitated by MLA Shantinagar, NA Haris. 

Late Commander JPA Noronha commanded INS Panvel which continuously attacked Mongla and Khulna areas between December 8 to 11 in 1971. The ship under his command, without fearing incessant air attacks and and restricted waters, succeeded in silencing the enemy’s shore defences, said the release. 
His wife TBM Noronha was felicitated by handing over the Victory Flame and presenting a souvenir, by city Corporator Ravi Victor.

Soil from the residence of both the war heroes was collected and will be used for tree plantation at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. Madras Engineer Group & Centre organised a painting and drawing competition on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India war heroes Indian army 1971 war heroes
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BS Yediyurappa
TNIE Talkroom: Caste-based reservations in Karnataka taking Yediyurappa govt by storm?
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out by various BJP leaders and Bollywood stars on fuel price rise during the UPA regime. With Narendra Modi-led NDA at power in Centre now, these tweets regarding the fuel price hike have now gone viral on social media. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Modi to Salman: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp