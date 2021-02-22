Valour of 1971 war heroes remembered

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area Headquarters of the Army witnessed commemorative events of felicitation of 1971 war heroes and their next of kin, in Bengaluru on Sunday.

This was the second day of Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Flame which was first carried to the residence of War Hero Rear Admiral RR Sood, VrC, NM (Retd) and then to another war veteran Late Commander JPA Noronha’s residence.

Rear Admiral RR Sood was in command of a ship in Arabian sea as part of an anti-submarine attack force, in which he carried out fierce and relentless attacks on an enemy’s submarine which could not carry out further attacks on Indian ships and had to make retreat, as per the defence release. He was felicitated by MLA Shantinagar, NA Haris.

Late Commander JPA Noronha commanded INS Panvel which continuously attacked Mongla and Khulna areas between December 8 to 11 in 1971. The ship under his command, without fearing incessant air attacks and and restricted waters, succeeded in silencing the enemy’s shore defences, said the release.

His wife TBM Noronha was felicitated by handing over the Victory Flame and presenting a souvenir, by city Corporator Ravi Victor.

Soil from the residence of both the war heroes was collected and will be used for tree plantation at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. Madras Engineer Group & Centre organised a painting and drawing competition on the occasion.