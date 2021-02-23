STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

After 15 years, govt hikes budget for library books

A 15-year-old request for increasing the expenditure on books purchased for state libraries has finally been accepted by the government. Primary

Published: 23rd February 2021 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Book shelf, Library, Reading

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 15-year-old request for increasing the expenditure on books purchased for state libraries has finally been accepted by the government. Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, who made the announcement on Monday, said the move will encourage writers and publishers.

The budget has been increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh per publisher annually and the books will be purchased for public libraries across the state. This move will put a stop to the practice of publishers resorting to proxies and applying for the grants to publish books by authors associated with them, said a department source.

Satish Kumar S Hosamani, Director, Department of Public Libraries, explained that earlier, Rs 1 lakh was given to publishers for a limited number of copies of books. Approximately 300 copies would be printed with the amount. However, as there are more than 5,000 local libraries, and limited books, the library cess will be used to purchase the additional books from the publishers enlisted by the department. "The government's decision gives publishers a better price for their books," he noted.

The move was lauded by the Karnataka Kannada Writers’ and Publishers’ Association which termed it a historic move for the community.Association secretary R Doddegowda  said that their president Nidasale Puttaswamaiah and senior litteraeur Prof Doddegowda had, for several years, been requesting the government to increase the budget, and added that the decision has renewed the spirit of many writers in the state.

In 2005, the budget per publisher was increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. Ever since, no government has paid attention to this, despite several pleas, he added.Puttaswamaiah lauded the government for giving precedence to literature despite the pandemic being financially burdensome on the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp