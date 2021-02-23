STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chikkaballapur man’s death due to cardiac issue, says Jayadeva director

He was not fit for surgery as he was a high-risk case.

Karnataka has so far covered 62 per cent of the targeted 11 lakh health and frontline workers under the immunisation drive  | file photo

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The death of a man from Chikkaballapur, who was the fourth person to die after being given a dose of Covid vaccine, was not related to the Covishield jab, clarified Dr C N Manjunath, director, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, on Monday.

The 56-year-old valve man from the water works department had developed chest pain on February 19 and died en route to hospital. He had chest pain after he got a shot of Covishield vaccine on February 10, and was taken to a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was later shifted to Jayadeva Hospital, from where he was discharged on February 18. 

“The patient had multiple health issues and suffered a massive heart attack on February 10. The private hospital gave him thrombolysis (clot-dissolving medicine) and performed an angiogram. He was referred to Jayadeva where an ECHO (ultrasound of the heart) showed decreased heart function. He had severe aortic stenosis (narrowing of the heart valve),” Dr Manjunath said.

He was not fit for surgery as he was a high-risk case.“His was a sudden cardiac death and is 100 per cent not due to the vaccine. It is not a case of AEFI (adverse events following immunization),” he added.A health official from Chikkaballapur district had said previously that the deceased man’s sugar levels were 350 mg/dL, but he was not aware that he had diabetes. When he was sent to Jayadeva the first time, the doctors said his heart valve had a block and he was scheduled to get a stent after a week. However, he passed away before that.

Other deaths 
As of February 22, there have been two severe AEFI and 20 serious adverse events following immunization cases. Three others who had received the Covishield vaccine died in the state and the government has not attributed those deaths too the Covid vaccine. One was a 43-year-old male D-group worker of a government hospital in Ballari, the second a 58-year-old doctor at a private medical college in Shivamogga, and the third was a 33-year-old ASHA worker from Belagavi. 

Vaccination: 62% covered across State

Meanwhile, Karnataka has covered 62 per cent of the targeted 11 lakh health and frontline workers under the immunisation drive, which includes both the first and second dose.As of Monday, Chikkaballapur district had the highest coverage (79 per cent) of beneficiaries who got the first dose and Chikkamagaluru district had the highest coverage (76 per cent) of frontline workers who got the first dose.The State currently has 6,061 active Covid cases and has reported five deaths on Monday.

