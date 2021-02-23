STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Lens on inclusivity

Check out this online photography exhibition, where all entries have been submitted by those with special needs

Published: 23rd February 2021 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Shalini Gupta with her daughter, Gayatri 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Art is meant for everybody, they say. Why then should those with special needs be excluded from pursuing it? It’s this idea that got Shalini Gupta working to make art an inclusive space. The mother of Gayatri, a 19-year-old with special needs, aims to provide training in arts to them through her initiative called Art Sanctuary. Gupta’s conviction of photography being a democratic language proved right when she received 500 entries for a photography competition held by her recently. Last week, the top three winners in each category of The Anurag Gupta Memorial Photography Exposition, named after Gupta’s batchmate from IIM-A who was a passionate photographer, were announced during a live broadcast by Delhi-based photographer Samar Jodha, who had judged the entries. 

“The goal of this photography exposition was to challenge both neurotypical as well as neuro diverse young photographers to capture architectural wonders. The 50 shortlisted entries will be on display in a 3D virtual art gallery,” says Gupta, who quit her job in a multi-national firm after her daughter was born. 

Gayatri has been passionate about photography for a long time and it was quite natural that she would pursue it seriously. “The raison d’etre of the The Art Sanctuary is to promote financial independence in young adults with intellectual challenges. What we realised is that their artistic talent needs to be celebrated. And this requires multiple platforms to showcase their talents. 

There is also a need for skill-building workshops to provide those with intellectual challenges with exclusive training in various art forms,” says Gupta, adding that the final goal is the inclusion of these youngsters in mainstream art, be it visual or performing arts. “We want to create a platform so as to open doors to new opportunities for them,” she adds. 

This exhibition can be viewed on theartsanctuary.in till March 6

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp