STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

All’s well that ends well

Anand Neelakantan about penning the last book in the Baahubali trilogy and bidding goodbye to the characters after four years...
 

Published: 24th February 2021 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Anand Neelakantan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It may have been three years since Baahubali 2: The Conclusion hit screens but fans have had Anand Neelakantan’s books to look forward to. In 2017, he kickstarted the Trilogy Baahubali: Before the Beginning series, which looks at the journey of Sivagami, Kattappa, etc while revealing the events that led to the films. The series now comes to an end with Queen of Mahishmathi (Westland Publications, Rs 499). Edited excerpts: 

How does it feel to pen the final book in this trilogy? 
There is a sense of elation and relief. With Baahubali, it was four years. There is a sense of loss. The characters are no longer mine alone, but those of the readers too. I start off with the arrogance of having power over the characters I create.

I can murder some, make some noble and others mean, or that is what I think when I start moulding them. But by the time I finish, they have as much control over me. Letting go of the characters is like children leaving the nest. We can only wish them well and look back at time we spent with nostalgia. 

What can readers expect from this book?
A splendid story is what I hope. The second book in a trilogy is the toughest to write as it forms the middle of a story. Since I had got over it in the second book of the series, I was in a flow. I wrote the third one in less than two months. From a historical fiction, this book mutated to a thriller with a crackling climax. 

The first book came out in 2017. The second came out in July last year and the new book in December. What was your writing process? 
This is a prequel to a blockbuster movie and forms the basis of an upcoming Netflix series. It differs from my more reflective books like Asura, Ajaya or Vanara. In my earlier books, I had used epic characters and showed a different point of view. In the Baahubali series, except Kattappa, Sivagami and Bijjala Deva, the rest of the characters and the plot are my creation. This trilogy also has socio-political layers and debate on what is dharma, but the storytelling style is action oriented and racy. 

What challenges did you face working with characters the audience is familiar with?
Director S S Rajamouli and the producers commissioned me to expand the world of Baahubali. They gave me freedom to pick the characters I needed from the film and add more.

I had chosen Sivagami, Kattappa and Bijjala Deva and worked backward rather than use Baahubali and tell the story from where the film ends. That gave me more leeway to experiment. The challenge was to match the grandeur of a blockbuster film with mere words on paper. 

What made you pick Sivagami? 
I love to work with characters with shades of grey. In the film, Sivagami orders the death of her adopted son Baahubali. What could be greyer than that? 

You also recently released a children’s book. How did you juggle multiple projects?
I work on multiple projects, that is how I tackle writer’s block. Last year, I published three books, of which one was the children’s book. The other two were the two books in the Baahubali series. I also completed the script of a Bollywood film and screenplays of two OTT shows. I completed two audio books too. Writing for children is the toughest and most satisfying job. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp