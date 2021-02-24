Bengaluru airport gets aircraft recovery kit

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Emergency handling capability at the Kempegowda International Airport received a big boost on Tuesday with the inauguration of state-of-the-art equipment that will facilitate quicker resumption of operations in the event of aircraft incidents on its runways.

The Disabled Aircraft Recovery Equipment, manufactured by Germany-based KUNZ GmbH, was inaugurated by Hari Marar, managing director and CEO of Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL). It is the first such installation at any airport in South Asia, said an official release.

“Disabled aircraft on the runway have the potential to cripple airport operations, resulting in flight delays, diversions and loss of revenue for both airlines as well as airport operators,” the release said. The transportable kit is capable of recovering Code F compatible aircraft during any incident, ensuring that closure of runway is minimized. The kit, which is customised, includes ground preparation, aircraft lifting, de-bogging, tethering, towing, tools, etc.