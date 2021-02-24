Hop, skip and jump takes new meaning at this Bengaluru school

Ashwini M Sripad By

BENGALURU: For children studying in the Government Primary School at Vignana Nagar in KR Puram, reaching the school has almost become a steeple chase. With no proper access road, they are forced to scale a four-foot-high compound wall, erected recently by the owner of an adjacent piece of land.Though regular classes have not yet commenced for students up to Class 5, teachers come to the school every day. Some students, however, do come to meet teachers and clarify doubts, collect books and uniforms. They also visit the school once a month to collect grains and groceries which are given instead of midday meals.

Once the school reopens, it will be difficult for children as they will have to jump the compound wall every day. Not just this, since there is no access road, the midday meal van cannot reach the school premises. Anu, an anxious parent, said, “The wall is quite high. I am scared that my son may fall and get hurt.’’

The school was allotted 0.75 acres of land in 2005-06 and got its own building in 2011. Presently, there are 48 students studying from Classes 1 to 5, including 20 girls. All these years, the school was accessible from the main road through the adjacent private land.

Minister promises access road to school

But, early in February this year, the owner of the private land constructed a wall, blocking access to students and teachers. Interestingly, when the land was sanctioned for the school in 2011, land sharks were eying the piece of land and had in fact, erected stones to develop it as a layout, locals said. By blocking access to the school from sides, it is an attempt to force its closure, they alleged.On one of the school, there is a storm water drain which is covered using slabs and is used as a connecting road to apartments nearby.

However, a private builder has constructed a huge wall between the school and the drain. Recently, the school authorities had approached the police regarding this, but they were directed to approach the tahsildhar. After a survey was conducted, it was revealed that the private builder has encroached upon six metres of land. Locals and parents of the schoolchildren are demanding removal of the encroachment to create access for the school.

Yele Srinivas, a localite and an activist, said that it is unfortunate that children and teachers have to face such a situation. “It may be for such reasons that girl children quit schools. There are no government schools nearby. This place is spacious. It may be for such reasons that girl children quit schools. There are no government schools nearby. This place is spacious,’’ he said.

When contacted, KR Puram MLA and Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj said he will ensure that the school gets proper access. “We will make sure the children and teachers get an access road without any hurdle,’’ he said. He also promised that the school will be provided with power connection. Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar is likely to visit the school on Wednesday.