Startup Watch: 'Qalara' for organic growth and eco-friendly values

By Express News Service

WHO WE ARE: Qalara (kala meaning skilled craft; Ira meaning earth) is a Bengaluru-based e-commerce wholesale marketplace established in February 2020. It's founded by Aditi Pany, an MBA graduate from Stanford University who has close to a decade of experience in lifestyle retail.

FINANCE FUNDA: Backed by Reliance Industries, Qalara is a marketplace for selling a range of sustainable, organic, handmade products procured from places like T Narasipura, Channapatna, Assam, Kashmir, Godavari, Kutch, Jaipur and also parts of Southeast Asia at competitive wholesale prices.

TARGET AUDIENCE: Qalara has around 25000 plus products from 500 verified suppliers. The target audience stretches to small and medium retailers and wholesalers around the world, with a focus on bringing India’s artisanal and eco-friendly values onto a global platform.

USP: Qalara aims to make use of the ‘China alternative’ and be a seamless source of long-term destination for versatile goods, giving a morale boost to local craftsmen. Kitchenware and soft furnishings made from organic materials are the best-selling products.